Welcome to Luquillo & Around

In many ways Luquillo is a typical Puerto Rican town: a coastal strip of magnificent beaches backed by a mishmash of condo towers, strip malls and urban sprawl. But here, in the island’s busy northeastern corner, beauty easily outweighs the beast. Playa Luquillo, the mile-long crescent of surf and sand to the west of the town, is regularly touted as being the Commonwealth’s finest balneario (public beach) and the proverbial home of Puerto Rican soul food. Because of Luquillo’s popularity with sanjuaneros (people from San Juan), your best time to visit is on a weekday.

