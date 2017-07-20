Welcome to Fajardo & Around
Fajardo also reigns as one of Puerto Rico’s biggest water-activity centers. Around Fajardo you can do everything from diving in the waters of the coral-rich La Cordillera islands to kayaking one of Puerto Rico’s three bioluminescent bays – the very popular Laguna Grande, which is part of the very worthwhile Las Cabezas de San Juan Nature Reserve. A few miles south, boaters enjoy Puerto del Rey, one of the largest marinas in the Caribbean.
Downtown Fajardo itself, founded in 1760, has little to show for 250 years of history. Just north, though, the extended neighborhood of Las Croabas is a good place to start a visit. Besides the nature reserve, it features the beguiling beach, Playa Seven Seas.
Top experiences in Fajardo & Around
Recent articles
Fajardo & Around activities
Culebra Kayak and Snorkel Adventure from Fajardo
Bienvenidos! First you will check in at the Fajardo Ferry Dock and meet your host in front of the terminal to go over a few details of the day and receive your round trip ferry tickets. The host will be wearing a red KPR shirt and have a sign that reads “Kayaking Puerto Rico”. Be sure to eat a hearty breakfast prior to departing Fajardo so you will be fueled for the day.The ferry will arrive in Culebra where you will meet your KPR guide outside of the ferry gates. Here you will check in at KPR Adventure Center, sign waivers and enjoy a few snacks before starting the excursion. You will also have the opportunity to use the restroom and changing room if needed. Then you will depart to Tamarindo Beach.Here you will have three hours of kayaking and snorkeling! Start off this magnificent journey at unspoiled Tamarindo Beach, located on the west coast of Culebra. Following complete pre-ride instructions, join your guides as you paddle over the calm, turtle frequented waters of the Luis Pena Marine Reserve. Along the way, enjoy the breathtaking views of Culebra’s deserted cays and the vast marine fauna. Concluding the 30-minute paddle across the Marine Reserve, get ready to explore the underwater world as you jump out of your kayaks to discover some of the most amazing marine life in the Caribbean! Join your eco guides as you swim among schools of colorful tropical fish and vibrant coral formations. Following the fully guided snorkeling, your guides will lead the group back to shore complimented by light snacks and cold refreshments. Enjoy as your eco guide opens your eyes to Culebra’s fascinating history and untouched ecosystems in a unique, intimate, small group setting. Next, the group will head out to the sea grass beds to have the chance to snorkel with turtles. It is very likely that you will get to experience the native hawksbill and green seas turtles, a multitude of fish with a vast array of colors, vibrant coral formations, stingrays and other amazing marine life.Next the group will depart to Flamenco Beach - a breathtaking way to end the day! Grab a bite to eat for lunch and enjoy one of the world's most beautiful beaches! Meet your guide at Flamenco Beach parking area to head to the ferry terminal to go back to Fajardo.
Puerto Rico 2-Person Speedboat Snorkel Safari from Fajardo
This snorkeling safari tour begins on the docks of the "blue-flag" Puerto Chico Marina where the mini boat guides will be waiting. Before launching, there will be a complete safety orientation with pre-ride instructions.The fun will begin as you clear the Puerto Chico Marina heading North along the bluffs of the "Las Cabezas de San Juan" Nature Reserve. Along the way, you'll enjoy views of mountains, mangroves, "El Yunque" Rainforest, and Fajardo's 130-year-old Spanish lighthouse. The first destination and stop will be at the uninhabited Icacos Cay. Icacos is part of a group of cays which form the Cordillera Cays Nature Reserve.While in Icacos, guests can get acquainted with the snorkeling gear and practice free-diving techniques in preparation for the snorkeling experience. During snorkeling you can view amazing coral reef formations while you swim among schools of colorful tropical fish. With your professional eco-guides you will learn about the wonders of the underwater world in Puerto Rico . After about and hour in Icacos, if conditions allow, the convoy will set course along the island chain to the incredible Isla de Palominitos. This small island is surrounded by coral reefs and crystal clear turquoise waters. The island is most famous for being used as a set for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Relax on pure white sand beaches and take in the lovely view of the mainland. During your visit to Palominitos your guide will tell you about the natural history of the reserve, providing information about the surrounding scenery. You will also be able to take another amazing snorkeling session!After the time in Palominitos has concluded, the group will board the mini speedboats once more for the journey home to Marina Puerto Chico. Once at the marina you can check out the souvenir shop, along with your pictures from your voyage!
Puerto Rico 3-Person Speedboat Snorkel Safari from Fajardo
This snorkeling safari tour begins on the docks of the "blue-flag" Puerto Chico Marina where the mini boat guides will be waiting. Before launching, there will be a complete safety orientation with pre-ride instructions.The fun will begin as you clear the Puerto Chico Marina heading North along the bluffs of the "Las Cabezas de San Juan" Nature Reserve. Along the way, you'll enjoy views of mountains, mangroves, "El Yunque" Rainforest, and Fajardo's 130-year-old Spanish lighthouse. The first destination and stop will be at the uninhabited Icacos Cay. Icacos is part of a group of cays which form the Cordillera Cays Nature Reserve.While in Icacos, guests can get acquainted with the snorkeling gear and practice free-diving techniques in preparation for the snorkeling experience. During snorkeling you can view amazing coral reef formations while you swim among schools of colorful tropical fish. With your professional eco-guides you will learn about the wonders of the underwater world in Puerto Rico . After about and hour in Icacos, if conditions allow, the convoy will set course along the island chain to the incredible Isla de Palominitos. This small island is surrounded by coral reefs and crystal clear turquoise waters. The island is most famous for being used as a set for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Relax on pure white sand beaches and take in the lovely view of the mainland. During your visit to Palominitos your guide will tell you about the natural history of the reserve, providing information about the surrounding scenery. You will also be able to take another amazing snorkeling session!After the time in Palominitos has concluded, the group will board the mini speedboats once more for the journey home to Marina Puerto Chico. Once at the marina you can check out the souvenir shop, along with your pictures from your voyage!
Bio Bay Kayak Tour in Fajardo
Check-in time is 20 minutes before the tour time. Once checked in, the tour will start sharp at the time specified with a safety briefing and 101 kayak lessons.Then you'll start the amazing journey through the mangrove forest. This adventure towards the lagoon might take between 20-30 minutes depending on the group and the tides. Once in the lagoon, the marine biologist will explain everything to you regarding the Bioluminescent effect and the surrounding ecosystems. Then you'll have a 10 minute break to explore around by yourself. After that, the group will start to head back to the starting point.
Puerto Rico 4-Person Speedboat Snorkel Safari from Fajardo
This snorkeling safari tour begins on the docks of the "blue-flag" Puerto Chico Marina where the mini boat guides will be waiting. Before launching, there will be a complete safety orientation with pre-ride instructions.The fun will begin as you clear the Puerto Chico Marina heading North along the bluffs of the "Las Cabezas de San Juan" Nature Reserve. Along the way, you'll enjoy views of mountains, mangroves, "El Yunque" Rainforest, and Fajardo's 130-year-old Spanish lighthouse. The first destination and stop will be at the uninhabited Icacos Cay. Icacos is part of a group of cays which form the Cordillera Cays Nature Reserve.While in Icacos, guests can get acquainted with the snorkeling gear and practice free-diving techniques in preparation for the snorkeling experience. During snorkeling you can view amazing coral reef formations while you swim among schools of colorful tropical fish. With your professional eco-guides you will learn about the wonders of the underwater world in Puerto Rico . After about and hour in Icacos, if conditions allow, the convoy will set course along the island chain to the incredible Isla de Palominitos. This small island is surrounded by coral reefs and crystal clear turquoise waters. The island is most famous for being used as a set for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Relax on pure white sand beaches and take in the lovely view of the mainland. During your visit to Palominitos your guide will tell you about the natural history of the reserve, providing information about the surrounding scenery. You will also be able to take another amazing snorkeling session!After the time in Palominitos has concluded, the group will board the mini speedboats once more for the journey home to Marina Puerto Chico. Once at the marina you can check out the souvenir shop, along with your pictures from your voyage!
Scuba Dive Tour to Vieques Island
Welcome aboard the 46-foot (14-meter) Fish Tank, a brand new custom designed dive boat with all the amenities that a dive boat can offer: two sea ladders, fresh water shower, dive platform, marine head, fly bridge with viewing area, camera table, plenty of shade and space for everyone, plus state of the art scuba diving equipment.Your USCG licensed captain and knowledgeable crew and dive master will take you to remote diving areas and pristine reefs teeming with marine life. Enjoy the best diving tour on the East coast of Puerto Rico, with over 50 dive sites and amazing marine life, sure to leave you enchanted with the island.The scuba dive tour includes two tank dives, basic scuba gear (wetsuit not included), dive weights, boat cruise, certified dive master or dive instructor and USCG certified captain. Light snacks of local, in-season fruits and other tasty treats with bottled water are included.