Welcome to Zalipie
The best-known painter was Felicja Curyłowa (1904–74), and since her death her three-room farmhouse has been opened to the public as the Felicja Curyłowa Farmstead Museum. Every flat surface is painted with colourful flowers, and on display are painted dishes, icons and costumes.
In order to help maintain the tradition, the Painted Cottage (Malowana Chata) contest for the best-decorated house has been held annually since 1948, during the weekend following Corpus Christi (late May or June).
At the House of Painters, which serves as a centre for the village’s artists, you can watch the women painters at work.
There are only a few buses daily from Tarnów, making a trip here more practical if you have your own wheels. The Tarnów tourist information centre can help sort out bus timetables.
Top experiences in Zalipie
Zalipie activities
Painted Village Zalipie Private tour from Kraków with Polish LUNCH
The most unique thing about Zalipie, is the feeling that time stood still. People from all over the world agree that the Polish village is the most beautiful place in the Universe. Although we don’t have any statistics confirming that fact, we are 100% sure that Zalipie is one of a kind and is really worth seeing while spending a holiday in Poland. Get yourself out of your boring hotel and open up to a world of colourful flowers cut from tissue paper, decorating the facades. Discover the beauty of antiquities, traditions, and culture passed through generations by word of mouth, and let yourself bloom on a Zalipie tour.
Zalipie- painted village
Zalipie- colourful village, is famous for the decoration of its houses, with cheerful paintings on the walls and stoves, and crepe-paper flowers, paper-cut designs and hay spiders. This tradition has existed in the Powiśle Dąbrowskie region since the end of the 19th century. Flowers were also painted on external walls of peasant cottages and farm buildings, on fences, wells and even kennels. In Zalipie, there are now around 20 painted houses. The best known example of this original folk artwork is the homestead of Felicia Curyłowa (currently a branch of the District Museum of Tarnów), a Zalipie painter whose painting was already known in the period between the wars.During our tour, you will get to see a number of decorated houses, a museum, and a small shop with unique hand made souvenirs.