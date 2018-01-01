The village of Zalipie, 36km northwest of Tarnów, has been known as a centre for folk painting for more than a century, ever since its inhabitants started to decorate both the inside and outside of their houses with colourful floral designs. Today about 20 such houses can be seen in Zalipie, with another dozen or so in the neighbouring villages of Kuzie, Niwka and Kłyż.

Read More

The best-known painter was Felicja Curyłowa (1904–74), and since her death her three-room farmhouse has been opened to the public as the Felicja Curyłowa Farmstead Museum. Every flat surface is painted with colourful flowers, and on display are painted dishes, icons and costumes.

In order to help maintain the tradition, the Painted Cottage (Malowana Chata) contest for the best-decorated house has been held annually since 1948, during the weekend following Corpus Christi (late May or June).

At the House of Painters, which serves as a centre for the village’s artists, you can watch the women painters at work.

There are only a few buses daily from Tarnów, making a trip here more practical if you have your own wheels. The Tarnów tourist information centre can help sort out bus timetables.

Read Less