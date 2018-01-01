Private Saint John Paul II Day Trip to Wadowice and Lagiewniki

This half day private half-day trip will take you to Sister Faustina’s Sanctuary, Pope John Paul II’s home town and the Way of the Cross in Kalwaria Zebrzydowsk and will lead you on the Pilgrimage route of Poland's most famous saints.First you will see the Lagiewniki Sanctuary in Krakow, which is well known thanks to Saint Sister Faustina, who lies in the church of St. Joseph, built in the 19th century. Faustina promulgated the worship of God’s Charity and painting "Jesus, I Trust You”. This likeness is also placed in the church. Sister Faustina was blessed in Lagiewniki. The church became a destination place for numerous pilgrimages. Pilgrimages from all over Europe arrive to pray in front of the miraculous likeness and Blessed Faustina’s tomb. Then you vill visit the Sanctuary of Saint John Paul II in Lagiewniki - located close to the Shrine of Devine Mercy, the Have No Fear! Center is currently one of the most visited churches in Krakow. Dedicated to John Paul II, contains the relics and souvenirs of the Saint.You will also visit the UNESCO Site of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska a popular destination for tourists and pilgrims. There is a famous Way of the Cross with 42 chapels illustrating the Christ’s passion. Among other historic noteworthy sights are: the church and the monastery of Friars Observants, dating back to the 17th century, as well as their rich furnishing. The famous, reportedly miraculous picture of Our Lady of Kalwaria is particularly interesting. Finally, you will arrive in Wadowice, the Town where St. John Paul II was born. You will visit His newly opened Family Home Museum and parish church dating back to the 15th c. - service of the local museum guide in Wadowice, - transportation by private car,