The tourist office can provide all the information you need, including a free booklet titled Karol Wojtyła’s Foot Trail, which marks out the most important pope-related sights in town.
In the Footsteps of John Paul II from Krakow
Our tour begins with a visit to Lagiewniki, which is connected with the cult of the Divine Mercy, the grave of St. Faustina Kowalska, who was canonized as the first saint of the Third Millennium by John Paul II and St. John Paul II. Here you can find: the Divine Mercy Sanctuary and the “Have No Fear!” John Paul II Centre – a centre in Kraków dedicated to the life and work of Pope John Paul II, which also houses his relic: an ampoule with his blood. On the way to Wadowice – "the place where it all began" – we will visit the Sanctuary in Kalwaria Zebrzydowska, included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. In Wadowice, childhood hometown of John Paul ll, previously the Krakow archbishop Karol Wojtyla, we will visit the parish church where John Paul II was baptized and the house where he was born, which is now a museum. We will end our tour at the famous "papal window", in which John Paul II used to appear to talk and sing with the youth during all his visits, and where thousands of people were praying, holding candles, in his last days.
Day Trip to Lagiewniki - Wadowice - Kalwaria Zebrzydowska From Krakow
This half day tour to Sister Faustina’s Sanctuary, Pope John Paul II’s home town and the Way of the Cross in Kalwaria Zebrzydowska will lead you through Pilgrimmage route of Polish most famous saints.First you will see the Lagiewniki Sanctuary in Krakow, which is well known thanks to Saint Sister Faustina, who lies in the church of St. Joseph, built in the 19th century. Faustina promulgated the worship of God’s Charity and painting "Jesus, I Trust You”. This painting is also placed in the church. Sister Faustina was blessed in Lagiewniki. The church became a destination place for numerous pilgrimages, and pilgrimages from all over Europe arrive to pray in front of the miraculous likeness and St. Faustina’s tomb. Then you vill visit the Sanctuary of Saint John Paul II in Lagiewniki - located close to the Shrine of Devine Mercy, the Have No Fear! Center is currently one of the most visited churches in Krakow. Dedicated to John Paul II, contains the relics and souvenirs of the Saint. Afterwards you will also pay visit to Kalwaria Zebrzydowska - a popular destination for travellers and pilgrims. There is a famous Way of the Cross with 42 chapels illustrating the Christ’s passion. Among other historic sights, the noteworthy ones are: the church and the monastery of Friars Observants, dating back to the 17th century, as well as their rich furnishing. The famous, reportedly miraculous picture of Our Lady of Kalwaria is particularly interesting. Finally, you will arrive in Wadowice, the Town where St. John Paul II was born. You will visit His Family Home Museum and parish church dating back to the 15th century.
John Paul II Heritage Tour from Krakow
Follow the life journey of Pope John Paul the Second which started in a small town of Wadowice where Karol Wojtyla was born. Get to know his childhood and youth and all the reasons that made him the man he was. Feel the atmosphere of the oldest Calvaries on Polish soil dating back to XVII century. A remote abbey stands there surrounded by mystical pathways, that remind us of the beginning of Christianity and the western culture. After Kalwaria, jump forward in time to 1958, when Karol Wojtyła became the Archbishop of Krakow and made the Divine Mercy movement visible to the world, which was started by saint Faustyna Kowalska. Discover the reasons and consequences of deep connection that faith and religion have with the history of this country and its nation.Please note that this tour is not available on: 25th of December, 1st of January, Easter Saturday afternoon and Easter Sunday.
Private Saint John Paul II Day Trip to Wadowice and Lagiewniki
This half day private half-day trip will take you to Sister Faustina’s Sanctuary, Pope John Paul II’s home town and the Way of the Cross in Kalwaria Zebrzydowsk and will lead you on the Pilgrimage route of Poland's most famous saints.First you will see the Lagiewniki Sanctuary in Krakow, which is well known thanks to Saint Sister Faustina, who lies in the church of St. Joseph, built in the 19th century. Faustina promulgated the worship of God’s Charity and painting "Jesus, I Trust You”. This likeness is also placed in the church. Sister Faustina was blessed in Lagiewniki. The church became a destination place for numerous pilgrimages. Pilgrimages from all over Europe arrive to pray in front of the miraculous likeness and Blessed Faustina’s tomb. Then you vill visit the Sanctuary of Saint John Paul II in Lagiewniki - located close to the Shrine of Devine Mercy, the Have No Fear! Center is currently one of the most visited churches in Krakow. Dedicated to John Paul II, contains the relics and souvenirs of the Saint.You will also visit the UNESCO Site of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska a popular destination for tourists and pilgrims. There is a famous Way of the Cross with 42 chapels illustrating the Christ’s passion. Among other historic noteworthy sights are: the church and the monastery of Friars Observants, dating back to the 17th century, as well as their rich furnishing. The famous, reportedly miraculous picture of Our Lady of Kalwaria is particularly interesting. Finally, you will arrive in Wadowice, the Town where St. John Paul II was born. You will visit His newly opened Family Home Museum and parish church dating back to the 15th c. - service of the local museum guide in Wadowice, - transportation by private car,
Saint John Paul II Tour from Krakow with Private Transfers
You will start the tour with a 45-minute private transfer from your hotel or accommodation in Krakow to the city of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska, one of the most frequently visited pilgrimage centers of Poland and home to the Calvary Sanctuary.Your driver will then take you to Wadowice, home town of John Paul II, where you will be able to taste the famous Polish Papal Cream Cake "Kremówka", visit the Basilica of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Family Home of John Paul II Museum.When you finish the tour in Wadowice, your driver will take you to the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy in Lagiewniki on the way back to Krakow. It is also possible to visit the John Paul II Sanctuary in Krakow and the museum at the John Paul II Centre. The total duration of this tour including transfers from and back to Krakow is around 6 hours.
Pope John Paul II Small Group Tour from Krakow
Meet a driver at your accommodations in Krakow for 9am departure, then begin the hour-long trip to Wadowice, Pope John Paul II's hometown in southern Poland. Make the first stop of the day at the John Paul II Family Museum, established in the Pope's family home, with a series of interactive exhibits that follow his life year by year, from his early childhood through his time as a student, the Second World War, his period as a priest, and the attempt against his life. After roughly two hours in Wadowice, continue to the Kalwaria Zebrzydowska Sanctuary, the second most frequently-visited pilgrimage sanctuary in Poland and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You'll have about an hour in Kalwaria Zebrzydowska Sanctuary, then head to the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy and the John Paul II center in Łagiewniki. You'll see some of the pope's relics alongside those of St. Faustyna Kowalska, who was canonized by John Paul II, and discover an impressive basilica that was consecrated by John Paul II in 2012.This full-day tour concludes with drop-off at the original departure point.