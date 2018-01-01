Welcome to Szczawnica
The town spreads out for 4km along the main road, ul Główna, and is divided into two sections, Szczawnica Niżna (Szczawnica Lower) to the west and Szczawnica Wyżna (Szczawnica Upper) to the east, with the bus station more or less in between. Most of the tourist and spa facilities are in the upper section, which also boasts most of the fine old timber houses.
Dunajec River Gorge and Niedzica Castle from Krakow
Begin your excursion with a visit to Niedzica Castle (also known as Dunajec Castle), originally built in the 14th century by the Hungarians to protect an important trade route through the Dunajec Valley. The castle towers over a large water reservoir with an impressive dam built in mid 1990s. While visiting the castle you can admire the delightful view over the artificial lake and learn the amazing story of Inca refugees who found shelter here. After your visit of the castle, continue to Sromowce Nizne to board your wooden raft to drift at a leisurely pace along the Dunajec River. The river runs from northern Slovakia to southern Poland and is at its most picturesque passing through Dunajec River Gorge. Your adventure down the winding Dunajec River offers breathtaking views of mighty limestone cliffs plunging into the water and stunning native flora, you may even spot some rare bird species such as the Black Stork. Your highly experienced guide ensures you have a smooth ride, pointing out the sights along the way and teaching you the history of the gorge. Your 2 to 3 hour voyage ends 15 kilometers later in Szczawnica. It is advisable to bring suitable rainwear or a sun hat depending on the weather.
Rafting the Dunajec River Gorge in Southern Poland
The Dunajec raft ride through the Pieniny Gaps is one of the greatest tourist attractions in Poland. We can assure you that this time will be full of excitement. You will be impressed by the views of mountain peaks, the vertical rocky slopes and the river, which takes unexpected turns. This will be a lasting sensation and will leave you with amazing memories.The Dunajec raft ride is by no means the only attraction. There are many interesting mountain trails on both sides of the Dunajec River, where you can admire the Pieniny Mountains with the beautifully built castles, Czorsztyn and Niedzica. The town of Szczawnica, well known for its mineral water springs, is also worth a visit.
Dunajec River Rafting Tour from Krakow with Private Transfers
You will start the tour with a private transfer from your hotel or accommodation in Krakow to Sromowce Wyzne. On the way you will stop at the Gothic wooden church in Debno, part of the UNESCO Wooden Churches of Southern Lesser Poland, and at the Niedzica Castle, also known as Dunajec Castle.Once you reach Sromowce Wyzne, you will start the rafting trip to Szczawnica, which is 23 km and 2 hours long through the Pieniny National Park. The tickets for the rafting trip are to be paid locally.When the rafting trip is concluded, you will have free time to enjoy lunch in Szczawnica before the return back to Krakow. Your driver can drop you off at your hotel or any place in the city center that you desire.The total duration of this tour including transfers from and back to Krakow is around 8 hours.
Half-Day Dunajec River Rafting tour from Krakow
This Dunajec River Rafting tour includes door-to-door pick up and drop off by a professional English-speaking driver. The entire tour takes up to 7 hours, with around 2 hours 15 minutes of river rafting, and is available daily in the morning from April to October. Your driver will take you directly to the starting point and will be waiting for you in the final destination.On arrival, you will meet your guides, get suited up for rafting, and listen to the safety briefing. Then, hop aboard a raft with space for up to 12 people and set out along Dunajec River. Paddle along an 18km stretch of the river, beginning in Sromowce and ending in Szczawnica in the Pieniny Mountains.