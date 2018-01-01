Welcome to Niedzica
Niedzica activities
Rafting the Dunajec River Gorge in Southern Poland
The Dunajec raft ride through the Pieniny Gaps is one of the greatest tourist attractions in Poland. We can assure you that this time will be full of excitement. You will be impressed by the views of mountain peaks, the vertical rocky slopes and the river, which takes unexpected turns. This will be a lasting sensation and will leave you with amazing memories.The Dunajec raft ride is by no means the only attraction. There are many interesting mountain trails on both sides of the Dunajec River, where you can admire the Pieniny Mountains with the beautifully built castles, Czorsztyn and Niedzica. The town of Szczawnica, well known for its mineral water springs, is also worth a visit.
Private Zakopane and Dunajec River Rafting Combo Tour
You will be picked up directly from your Krakow hotel by an English-speaking driver. On the way to the rafting launch point, visit a charming UNESCO-listed inscribed wooden church in Dębno and stop by the castle in Niedzica (entrance and rafting fees not included). The 2-hour rafting trip takes place on the Dunajec River, which forms a natural border between Poland and Slovakia and winds through the Pieniny Mountains. In one spot, the river funnels through a narrow 40-foot (12-meter) bottleneck, and it changes continuously from nobly quiet to shallow mountain rapids. Experience unforgettable leisure rafting on a traditional, wooden raft among the towering cliffs and limestone rock formations. After the rafting trip, a driver will take you to Zakopane, an charming alpine town located in the south of Poland at the foot of the Tatra Mountains. While being the most popular winter sports destination from December to March, the rest of the year Zakopane attracts tourists with its splendid nature, rich folklore, and original culture. Join the many Polish and international visitors who have flocked to Zakopane since the 1870s to admire the beautiful Tatra Mountains and improve their health through hiking and fresh air. During this tour you will also have some free time for lunch (own expense) and shopping at the traditional highlander market. Throughout the day, enjoy the comfort of traveling in a private vehicle and the dedicated attention of your driver.
Private Dunajec River Rafting Trip and Niedzica Castle
Start this tour with a real adventure. Take a rafting tour on a wooden raft through the magnificent Dunajec River Gorge in the Pieniny Mountains. A visit to the Castle at Niedzica (13th -14th c.) and ruins at Czorsztyn (14th - 18th c.) is also included on this trip. The climate here is mild and the slopes are very sunny. We’ll also stop at Dębno, a 15th c. wooden Gothic country church, having an exquisite original polychromatic wall decoration inside, a relic of unique beauty. This church was added to the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, underscoring its cultural and historic value. You’ll truly remember this unique rafting adventure for a lifetime.Route: Krakow - Sromowce - Szczawnica - Niedzica - Debno - Krakow