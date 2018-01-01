Private Zakopane and Dunajec River Rafting Combo Tour

You will be picked up directly from your Krakow hotel by an English-speaking driver. On the way to the rafting launch point, visit a charming UNESCO-listed inscribed wooden church in Dębno and stop by the castle in Niedzica (entrance and rafting fees not included). The 2-hour rafting trip takes place on the Dunajec River, which forms a natural border between Poland and Slovakia and winds through the Pieniny Mountains. In one spot, the river funnels through a narrow 40-foot (12-meter) bottleneck, and it changes continuously from nobly quiet to shallow mountain rapids. Experience unforgettable leisure rafting on a traditional, wooden raft among the towering cliffs and limestone rock formations. After the rafting trip, a driver will take you to Zakopane, an charming alpine town located in the south of Poland at the foot of the Tatra Mountains. While being the most popular winter sports destination from December to March, the rest of the year Zakopane attracts tourists with its splendid nature, rich folklore, and original culture. Join the many Polish and international visitors who have flocked to Zakopane since the 1870s to admire the beautiful Tatra Mountains and improve their health through hiking and fresh air. During this tour you will also have some free time for lunch (own expense) and shopping at the traditional highlander market. Throughout the day, enjoy the comfort of traveling in a private vehicle and the dedicated attention of your driver.