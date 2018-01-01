Welcome to Zamość

The town of Zamość (zah-moshch) is unique in Poland as a nearly perfectly preserved example of Renaissance town planning, as practised in the 16th century. Zamość was added to the Unesco World Heritage List in 1992, and an inflow of redevelopment funds since has rejuvenated the town's postcard-ready main square and the impressive fortification bastions that surround the centre in all directions.

