Poland’s spiritual capital began with the arrival of the Paulite order from Hungary in 1382, who named the 293m hill in the western part of the city …
The Kraków−Częstochowa Upland
When Silesia fell to Bohemia in the 14th century, King Kazimierz III Wielki fortified the frontier by building a chain of castles from Kraków to Częstochowa. This 100km stretch comprises the Kraków−Częstochowa Upland.
The plan worked and the Bohemians were never able to penetrate the wall. Centuries later, in 1655, however, the Swedes invaded and destroyed many castles. More turbulence in the 18th century completed the process, leaving impressive ruins for the 21st-century traveller.
The Upland region is also known as the Jura, having been formed from limestone in the Jurassic period some 150 million years ago. Erosion left hundreds of caves and oddly shaped rock formations, which can still be enjoyed in the Ojców National Park.
An excellent way to explore the Upland is by hiking the Trail of the Eagles’ Nest (Szlak Orlich Gniazd), which winds 164km from Kraków to Częstochowa. Tourist offices in Kraków and Częstochowa can provide information.
Explore The Kraków−Częstochowa Upland
Paulite Monastery of Jasna Góra
Poland’s spiritual capital began with the arrival of the Paulite order from Hungary in 1382, who named the 293m hill in the western part of the city …
Chapel of Our Lady
The oldest part of the Paulite Monastery of Jasna Góra contains the revered Black Madonna. The picture is unveiled to soaring music and prayer at 6am and…
Pieskowa Skała Castle
If you can only do one thing in Ojców National Park, visit this 14th-century castle, one of the best-preserved castles in the upland. The castle was…
Jewish Memorial
A small landmark near the Stary Rynek marks the deportation zone, the Umschlagplatz, from where tens of thousands of Jews were transported to their deaths…
Wierzchowska Górna Cave
Just outside the park boundaries, Wierzchowska Górna Cave is in the village of Wierzchowie, 5km southwest of Ojców. At 950m long, Wierzchowska is the…
Chapel on the Water
About 300m north of Ojców is the frequently photographed Chapel on the Water, which was fashioned in 1901 from the bathhouse that originally stood in its…
Kazimierz Castle
Ojców Castle was deserted in 1826, and has since fallen into ruin. The 14th-century entrance gate and octagonal tower are original, but there’s little…
Museum of Iron Ore Mining
This early-20th-century park pavilion is part of the Częstochowa Museum and holds a permanent exhibition on iron-ore mining. Visitors descend underground…
Bell Tower
At 106m, this is the tallest historic church tower in Poland and offers views over the monastery complex and the expanse of al NMP. With many fallen…
