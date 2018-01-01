Welcome to Kielce

First impressions of Kielce (kyel-tseh) are not likely to be positive. The town is ringed by postwar housing projects that on a rainy day, or any day, can look downright dispiriting. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find a lively city with a surprisingly elegant core, centred on the cathedral, the remarkable Palace of the Kraków Bishops, and a pretty expanse of parkland surrounding both of them.

