Welcome to Kielce

First impressions of Kielce (kyel-tseh) are not likely to be positive. The town is ringed by postwar housing projects that on a rainy day, or any day, can look downright dispiriting. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find a lively city with a surprisingly elegant core, centred on the cathedral, the remarkable Palace of the Kraków Bishops, and a pretty expanse of parkland surrounding both of them.

Read More

Kielce is not resting on its laurels. The city is still in the throes of a multiyear renovation effort that has scrubbed the central areas and restored the Rynek to its former lustre. The main thoroughfare, ul Sienkiewicza, has been spruced up and stretches as far as the eye can see with cafes, shops and bars.

Read Less

Top experiences in Kielce

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Kielce in detail