Founded in the 14th century and prosperous during the Renaissance – even nicknamed ‘little Kraków’ for a time – Krosno slid into decay from the 18th century onwards. It revived with the trade of linen and Hungarian wine, and, in the mid-19th century, with the development of the oil industry. It is known throughout Poland for its ornamental and commercial glassworks.

There’s enough here to see and do to occupy a half-day, and there are a few very good lodging options, making this a sensible choice for an overnight stay.

