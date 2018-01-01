Welcome to Biecz

One of the oldest settlements in Poland, Biecz (pronounced bee-ech) was a busy commercial centre from at least the 13th century. It benefited from the wine-trading route heading south over the Carpathians to Hungary, and some 30 crafts developed here. In the 17th century Biecz began to see its prosperity wane when the plague struck and new trade routes bypassed the town. The sleepy atmosphere seems to have remained to this day, though some important historic monuments and a good museum make the town worth a stop.