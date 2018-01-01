Guided Bus Tour from Cusco to Puno or Viceversa

Cusco - Andahuaylillas - La Raya- Pucara – PunoAfter breakfast we will pick you up from your hotel at 06:20am and take you to the bus station, the bus departs at 07:00am to our first stop.Andahuaylillas, The "San Pedro de Andahuaylillas" church is also known as the "Sistine Chapel of America", and in some aspects this is an appropriate comparison given the fact that this church is one of the most amazing and beautiful samples of the Andean popular religious art. It have been built at the end of the 16th century given the fact that one of its murals, signed by Luis de Riaño, has a date written in it that states it is from the year 1626. The roof is almost completely covered by a Mudejar kind of decoration with floral and fruit motives and coated with gold leaf. After this we drive to our second stop. Raqchi, by the right shore of the Vilcanota River and at an altitude of 3.500 above the sea level. Apparently, its pre-Hispanic name was "Cacha" instead of "Raqchi". There is evidence that points towards the fact that Raqchi was a town with many constructions and farming terraces that had different purposes. Raqchi probably was an important "tambo" (Inca shelter), in the route towards "Collasuyo". The most important building inside this architectonic complex is the "Temple of Wiraqocha" that, according to ancient chroniclers, was built by the Inca Wiraqocha as a tribute to the Supreme God: "Apu Kon TiKi Wiraqocha". After this visit we drive until Sicuani which is the lunch stop, here we will enjoy a delicious Buffet lunch. La Raya, marks the border between the regions of Cusco and Puno and it is a typical natural area of the zone known as "Puna" whose surrounding flora is mainly formed by "ichu" and its fauna by "alpacas", "llamas" and vicunas. La Raya is the highest point in the route from Puno to Cusco, being located at 4.338 meters above the sea level.. Pukara, the village of Pukará is located in the Department of Puno and has an area of approximately 6 square kilometers. It was the first urban setting in the "Altiplano Lacustre" and its influence reached the Cusco Valley (Valle de Cusco) in the north and Tiahuanaco in the south. Evidence of the Pukara culture was found in the Pacific coast in the valleys of Moquegua and Azapa (Arica- Chile), and there is also proof of its presence in the region of Iquique and up to the mouth of the Loa River. Nowadays, the museum of the town of Pukará holds inside a great collection of monoliths, pottery and other items left behind by this great pre-Inca culture and that is displayed in 5 exposition rooms. Finally arriving in Puno around 17:00pm.On your Arrival to either Cusco or Puno City, our representative will be waiting for you and transferred to your hotel.