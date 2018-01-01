Welcome to Wewak
A short distance inland the coastal mountains of the Prince Alexander Mountains separate the Sepik Basin from the narrow band of flat land and headland peninsula on which Wewak is built.
Wewak itself is a rather disjointed place, with most services concentrated in the tiny Town and the rest spread along the coast, en route to the airport. While most people pause only long enough to arrange their Sepik expedition and stock up on provisions, it does have its charms.
Top experiences in Wewak
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Wewak activities
7-Day Ambunti Crocodile Festival in Papua New Guinea
Day 1 - Arrive Wewak (D)Welcome to Papua New Guinea and the town of Wewak. Upon arrival at Wewak airport, you will be met by one of the representatives and transferred to your hotel. Feel free to arrive anytime today. A welcome dinner is included this evening which will give you a chance to meet your fellow travelers. Overnight Surfside Lodge or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 2 – Ambunti (B, L, D)This morning you will depart Wewak and make your way to Ambunti. Check into your lodge before enjoying a half-day tour to Meno, Tongijamp Yesan and Mayo which are remote communities within the Eastern Sepik. This evening, there is an option to go crocodile spotting on the river. 4 nights Ambunti Lodge or similar in a private room (3 star) Day 3 - Sepik River Crocodile Festival (B, L, D)Today you will have a full-day to experience the Crocodile Festival. Starting off with an early morning trip to Wagu Lake where you will have the opportunity to witness the bird of paradise. From here, it is time to return to Ambunti where you will witness the locals display their unique cultures of the mighty Sepik River in competition with each other to show their superiority among their tribal clans. Learn about the ancient traditions as your guide explains the day’s activities and you get up close with the locals, sing-sing groups and crocodile spirit dancers. Day 4 - Sepik River Crocodile Festival (B, L, D)Have breakfast before being transferred to the Crocodile Festival. Enjoy the festival until noon when you depart to visit the traditional villages – Malu and Avative both known for their fishing and unique burial grounds. Day 5 - Sepik River Crocodile Festival (B, L, D)Enjoy a full day at the festival where you may witness a series of fun dugout canoe races, sing-sing groups from different villages trying to outdo one another in a decorative display, using the power of the dance and in sheer good-natured exuberance. Return to the lodge for the evening. Day 6 - Middle Sepik (B, L, D)Today following breakfast, it is a full day to the Middle Sepik. You will visit Palimbe, Yenchan and Kanganamun. These villages have stood firm against the invasion of Christianity. They still have their Haus Tamarans and practice their customs including the initiation and scarification on young boys that depict the crocodile as a symbol of power and strength. The villages are also famous artists and they make carvings with the heads of birds. Return to Pagwi this afternoon where you will meet your vehicle and transfer back to Wewak. Overnight Surfside Lodge or similar. Day 7 – Departure (B)The day is yours until it is time to transfer to the airport for your flight back to Port Moresby.
Sepik River Crocodile Festival - 8 Days
Day 1 August 2: Today as you land from Port Moresby into the Wewak airport, you will be met and greeted before being transferred to your hotel for the evening. Tonight your guide who will brief you for the Sepik River journey commencing in the morning.Day 2 August 3: This morning after breakfast, you will go in a private car to Pagwi, which is about a 5-6 hours drive from Wewak. Lunch will be enjoyed as you drive to Pagwi. Arriving in Pagwi, you will jump in a canoe and head to Kaminabit. Once you arrive in Kaminabit you will be transferred to your guest house to check-in and stay overnight.Day 3 August 4: This morning once you have enjoyed breakfast, you will leave from Kaminabit to Kanigara, about four hours by boat. We will journey though Blackwaters today, the ride is prime time to appreciate the mighty Sepik and observe life on the banks of it. Arriving in Kanigara today you will be transferred to your guesthouse to check-in. This afternoon, you will have an awesome chance to meet with the local villagers and do a small village tour. Day 4 August 5: Today, the festival begins! This morning you will wake up quite early as the skin cutting typically begins around 7 a.m. Before the skin cutting, you will experience a traditional Sing Sing between 5am and 6am. Once the boys have completed the skin cutting, they are taken to a spirit house where the elders perform traditional rituals with them including dress them and give them a special gift such as a stick or spear. Once the spirit house rituals are completed, the boys are taken out into the community to be seen. There are more festivities going on during this time, including more dancing and gift giving.Day 5 August 6: Around 6am this morning, you will leave the guesthouse and head for Ambunti Village. Today you can expect more festivities as the entire day is dedicated to the show. Tonight you will overnight at Kaminabit.Day 6 August 7: This morning you can enjoy an early bird-watching tour around 5:30 am for about an hour. This area, in particular, is very well-known for its lush forests and many species of bird within it. After the tour, you will make your way back to the guesthouse for breakfast before going back to the festival for the rest of the day and evening. Tonight you will stay at Ambunti Guest House.Day 7 August 8: This morning, early after breakfast, our journey back to Wewak begins. You will make your way from Ambunti back to Pagwi where you will be transferred back to Wewak in a car waiting for you. Once we arrive in Wewak, we will enjoy a late lunch together and check-in to our hotel and rest.Day 8 August 9: Our last day together, after breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your flight out. End of services.