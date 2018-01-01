Sepik River Crocodile Festival - 8 Days

Day 1 August 2: Today as you land from Port Moresby into the Wewak airport, you will be met and greeted before being transferred to your hotel for the evening. Tonight your guide who will brief you for the Sepik River journey commencing in the morning.Day 2 August 3: This morning after breakfast, you will go in a private car to Pagwi, which is about a 5-6 hours drive from Wewak. Lunch will be enjoyed as you drive to Pagwi. Arriving in Pagwi, you will jump in a canoe and head to Kaminabit. Once you arrive in Kaminabit you will be transferred to your guest house to check-in and stay overnight.Day 3 August 4: This morning once you have enjoyed breakfast, you will leave from Kaminabit to Kanigara, about four hours by boat. We will journey though Blackwaters today, the ride is prime time to appreciate the mighty Sepik and observe life on the banks of it. Arriving in Kanigara today you will be transferred to your guesthouse to check-in. This afternoon, you will have an awesome chance to meet with the local villagers and do a small village tour. Day 4 August 5: Today, the festival begins! This morning you will wake up quite early as the skin cutting typically begins around 7 a.m. Before the skin cutting, you will experience a traditional Sing Sing between 5am and 6am. Once the boys have completed the skin cutting, they are taken to a spirit house where the elders perform traditional rituals with them including dress them and give them a special gift such as a stick or spear. Once the spirit house rituals are completed, the boys are taken out into the community to be seen. There are more festivities going on during this time, including more dancing and gift giving.Day 5 August 6: Around 6am this morning, you will leave the guesthouse and head for Ambunti Village. Today you can expect more festivities as the entire day is dedicated to the show. Tonight you will overnight at Kaminabit.Day 6 August 7: This morning you can enjoy an early bird-watching tour around 5:30 am for about an hour. This area, in particular, is very well-known for its lush forests and many species of bird within it. After the tour, you will make your way back to the guesthouse for breakfast before going back to the festival for the rest of the day and evening. Tonight you will stay at Ambunti Guest House.Day 7 August 8: This morning, early after breakfast, our journey back to Wewak begins. You will make your way from Ambunti back to Pagwi where you will be transferred back to Wewak in a car waiting for you. Once we arrive in Wewak, we will enjoy a late lunch together and check-in to our hotel and rest.Day 8 August 9: Our last day together, after breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your flight out. End of services.