7-Day Kenu and Kundu Festival in Papua New Guinea

Day 1 - Arrival Milne Bay (L,D) Welcome to Papua New Guinea. Upon arrival in Port Moresby, you will be greeted and transferred to your connecting flight to Gurney, Milne Bay. Upon arrival, you will be met and transferred to your hotel. Overnight Alotau International Hotel (3 Star) Day 2 & 3 - Kenu & Kundu Festival (B,L,D) After an early breakfast, by 8.00am you will be transported into the local village by traditional canoes for the Kundu Festival in beautiful Alotau, Milne Bay Province. You will spend all day at the festival arena. The highlight of the program is the War Kenu and Kundu Festival, a small and friendly cultural show, allowing you to interact with the performers. The Kenu and Kundu Festival is a celebration of culture and tradition of War Canoes and inherited Kundu drums. You will witness canoe racing, traditional food exchanges including the popular Yam exchange, traditional sing-sings and dancing performances.Overnight Alotau International Hotel (3 Star) Day 4 - Fly to Mt Hagen via Port Moresby (B) This morning you will be transferred to the airport for your flight back to Port Moresby before connecting to your flight to Mt Hagen in the highlands (flight not included). Upon arrival, you will be transferred to Kumul Lodge. Kumul Lodge is one of the best known landowner eco-tourism lodges in Papua New Guinea. Made out of local materials, entirely owned and managed by local people and employing local guides you can be sure that your money is helping to support the people of the immediate area. Their presence here helps to preserve the surrounding forest as a home for some of the most beautiful and unusual birds in the world. This evening watch the different species of Birds of Paradise fly into the lodge grounds for feeding. Overnight Bungalow at Kumul Lodge (3 star) Day 5 - Mt Hagen (B) Enjoy a full day at the Kumul Lodge where you can arrange your own independent activities. Some suggestions are: Mountain trekking with a cave hotel stay -among others the wondrous, mystic and sacred Hagen Mountain with its historic sagas, stories and events Bird watching, nature walks, frog and insect finding, natural swimming pool under a waterfall with large recreational area and picnic facilities, picnics in wonderfully scenic locations, star watching, ongoing environmental protection activities to achieve the status of a National Park Overnight Bungalow at Kumul Lodge (3 star) Day 6 - Fly to Port Moresby (B) Transfer to the airport this morning for your flight back to Port Moresby. Upon arrival, be met and transferred to your hotel. Overnight at the Wellness Lodge (3 star) Day 7 - Departure (B) Early after breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport to meet your onward flight.