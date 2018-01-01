Welcome to Kundiawa

Kundiawa was the site of the Highlands’ first government station, but has been left behind by Goroka and Mt Hagen. Although it’s the provincial capital, and the crossroads for the Highlands (Okuk) Hwy and the road to Kegsugl, Kundiawa is pretty small. There’s a bank, post office, small supermarket, bakery and several hotels. Surrounding Kundiawa are numerous villages with extraordinary cultural traditions. It's worth your while investigating the village homestay and hikes in the region if you want to do more than scratch the surface of this diverse province.