Welcome to Goroka
Mountains encircle the town, which in turn almost encircles the airport. At 1600m, Goroka enjoys a pleasant year-round climate of warm days and cool nights. More relaxed than Mt Hagen, safer than Lae and endowed with essential services, Goroka is one of PNG’s more attractive towns.
Goroka’s main cash crop is coffee and you’ll see it growing under the canopies of larger trees in the hills throughout the district.
4-Day Goroka Festival in Papua New Guinea
Day 1 - Arrival Goroka (L,D) Welcome to Papua New Guinea. Upon arrival in Goroka, you will be met at the airport on arrival and transferred to your hotel. Following lunch at the hotel, drive out through the fertile Asaro Valley, past coffee plantations and vegetable gardens bursting with sweet potatoes, bananas, taro cassava and sugar cane. Visit homesteads in Luhuka Village, where you will witness the world famous Asaro Mudman Dance and the rich tradition of face painting of the Asaro Tribesmen. Spend time in the village with the local people as they prepare and cook a meal in a traditional earth oven, called a ‘mumu.’ You will have the opportunity to taste their cooking and enjoy a snack with the local villagers. Following your village visit, drive out to Ketetya Village located in the central highlands, where you will learn about and experience the Simbu culture before returning to your hotel for dinner. Overnight at Pacific Gardens Hotel (3 star) Day 2 - Goroka Festival (B,L,D) Enjoy an early breakfast as you depart at 7:30am to witness the preparations for the Goroka Festival. Visit sing-sing groups from various provinces in their camps, where you will witness how their body decorations, colourful traditional costumes and vibrant face painting is done. Learn about the different types of costumes and their significance in the cultures of these people. From here, you will proceed to the showground where you will witness thousands of warriors, all dressed in their very finest traditional regalia, performing and dancing and in sing-sing. Each group, with their own cultures and languages vow to outclass the other groups. Walk among the dancers, shake their hands and meet them. This evening, enjoy a traditional Tumbuna Night show which involves courting, bamboo band playing and dancing during dinner. Overnight at Pacific Gardens Hotel (3 star) Day 3 - Goroka Festival (B,L,D) This morning you will enjoy another festival day at the arena with your guide. A picnic lunch will be provided so you do not miss any of the action. After the festival at approx. 3.00pm, you will visit the McCarthy Museum just near the showground. The museum’s main collections are artifacts and specimens from the Highlands region including wooden dishes, stone mortars, stone blades, magic stones and sandstones for making stone blades. There are also some WWII relics on display including a P-39 Airacobra. Overnight at Pacific Gardens Hotel (3 star) Day 4 - Departure (B) After breakfast at 7:00am, you will be picked up from your hotel and transferred to the airport for your flight to Port Moresby. On arrival, you will be met and assisted to check in for your international connection to your onward destination.
Goroka Festival - 4 Days
The tour begins on September 15. The show is typically on the 16th of Septemeber, however specific dates are not released until earlier on in the year. September 15: Upon arrival on the 15th, you will be met and greeted at the airport, or your accommodation in Goroka, where your guide and private transport will whisk you away through coffee plantations, beautiful gardens, and villages before reaching the guest house for the night.September 16: This morning, nice and early, after you enjoy an early breakfast at the guesthouse, you will have a team pick you up where you will be transferred from Goroka to Kerefa Village. Here you can witness and experience how a traditional Mumu is made. A Mumu is a way of preparing and cooking a meal, a traditional way, using hot stones in pits dug out of the ground. Once the Mumu has been all wrapped it is then left to cook. As it cooks, you will have the chance to visit the village where you will be prepared to make your way to the Goroka Show. Once you are ready, your guides will take you back to Goroka and to the show grounds for your Goroka Festival experience. Later on this evening, you will return to the village for the unwrapping of the Mumu prepared earlier on today. You will sit down here and enjoy the delicious Mumu cooked with your local friends. After your meal, we will all make our way back to the guest house for the night.September 17: This morning is another early one. Today as you wake up, you will have the option of taking a little adventure. You can opt to stay at the lodge or take a walk through Mount Gavisu National Park, the walk is about one hour. If you take the walk, once you return to the lodge you will have about half an hour to freshen up before heading out for the second day of the Goroka Show where you have the afternoon to explore.If there is time after the show today, you can take a visit to the museum in Goroka that includes many WWII relics.This evening you will return back to the lodge for your final evening.September 18: This morning you will leave the guesthouse and be transferred to your accommodation in Goroka, or the airport if you have a flight leaving today. End of services**Dates for 2018 are yet to be released and so the above dates might change. In this case, we simply adjust the dates accordingly and your booking remains the same with the exception of a date change. Accommodation in Goroka is extremely sought after during this period of the Goroka Show. It is recommended to book as far in advance as possible if you are going to be joining us for the show.Our accommodation is very budget. If you wish to upgrade to a more comfortable option. Please just let us know and that can be arranged for an extra cost depending on location.
Papua New Guinea Budget Sampler and Highlands Tour - 9 Days
Day 1: In Tari, you will be greeted at the airport before driving out to Lakwanda Lodge for check-in. We will then begin our trek to Takali River where the Huli boys initiation takes place. Here will include a village study with the locals and also you'll see the boys who are growing their hair for the traditional wigman headdress. Then, we will go to Koroba Village to see a witch doctor. This afternoon, we will trek back to the lodge for the evening. Day 2: Today will include a trek to a spirit cave, cultural activities with the Huli tribe including the young girl's initiation. You will experience their traditional dressing and face painting also today. Late this afternoon, we will trek back to the lodge for the evening. Day 3: This morning we will leave early as we drive to Mount Hagen by PMV. The road is likely to be rough in some spots, and that, unfortunately, is out of our control, but it does nonetheless, add to the adventure. The entire drive is typically 7 hours. Day 4: Today we will drive to Urup Village. Here we will experience the village lifestyle and a trek through their botanical garden. Next, we will visit the village chief before making our way back to the lodge for lunch. After lunch, we will explore Hagen and make our way to the market and then take a nice walk through the city before turning into the hotel for the evening. Day 5: Today we will drive to Goroka. The scenery on the 6-hour drive today includes villages, rivers, waterfalls, and more. About an hour outside of Hagen we will stop to experience Mindma Village and enjoy a Skeleton dance, traditional tribal rituals, and more. Next, we will make our way to Mt Wilhelm for lunch before and continue on until Goroka. Day 6: After breakfast, we will head to a nearby village for Simbu cultural activities including face painting, traditional music, Sing-sing, and more. After the village visit, we will experience the Asaro Mudmen and do a village study, and see the Mudman dance. After lunch, we will trek to another nearby village to experience the Korokuwo Ghost Dance. Then, we will trek back to the highway and will be transferred to the lodge for the evening. Day 7: Today involves a beautiful drive through villages as we make our way towards Madang. Upon arrival in Madang, we will check-in to our hotel for the evening. Day 8: Today we will explore Madang and area. The day involves a boating experience, traditional juice sampling, and the Balek Natural Habitat. Once the morning has come to an end, we will make our way back to the Madang town and will visit popular spots here including, the Kalibobo Light House, market, and the beach. Day 9: This morning you will be transferred from your hotel to the Madang airport for your connection out of PNG, or to Moresby. End of services.