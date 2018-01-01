Welcome to Eastern Highlands Province
Undulating grass-covered hills and neat villages of low-walled round huts are the defining characteristics of the Eastern Highlands. Listen carefully for the secrets whispered by the tufts of grass fixed to the peaks of the roofs of these houses.
The most heavily populated of all the provinces, the region has had longer contact with the West than the other Highland provinces, and was the first to feel the impact of the missionaries, prospectors, mercenaries and misfits who have visited these parts.