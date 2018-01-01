Welcome to Menyamya & Aseki

Menyamya, in the heart of Anga country, is truly remote. Those who make the significant effort to get here usually come to see the smoked bodies at Aseki or Watama, nearer to Menyamya. The Anga used to smoke their dead and leave the mummified bodies in burial caves and cliff ledges to watch over their descendants. While this practice has died out with the advent of Christianity, the skeletal remains and what is left of their leather-like skin still keep guard from where they were placed years ago.

