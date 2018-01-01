Welcome to Menyamya & Aseki
Menyamya, in the heart of Anga country, is truly remote. Those who make the significant effort to get here usually come to see the smoked bodies at Aseki or Watama, nearer to Menyamya. The Anga used to smoke their dead and leave the mummified bodies in burial caves and cliff ledges to watch over their descendants. While this practice has died out with the advent of Christianity, the skeletal remains and what is left of their leather-like skin still keep guard from where they were placed years ago.
PMVs travel from Bulolo up to Aseki and then on to Menyamya (K50, nine hours) through some extremely rough and absolutely spectacular country. The road actually bypasses Aseki so, if you’re going there, make sure the driver knows to take you into the village.