Papua New Guinea Budget Sampler and Highlands Tour - 9 Days

Day 1: In Tari, you will be greeted at the airport before driving out to Lakwanda Lodge for check-in. We will then begin our trek to Takali River where the Huli boys initiation takes place. Here will include a village study with the locals and also you'll see the boys who are growing their hair for the traditional wigman headdress. Then, we will go to Koroba Village to see a witch doctor. This afternoon, we will trek back to the lodge for the evening. Day 2: Today will include a trek to a spirit cave, cultural activities with the Huli tribe including the young girl's initiation. You will experience their traditional dressing and face painting also today. Late this afternoon, we will trek back to the lodge for the evening. Day 3: This morning we will leave early as we drive to Mount Hagen by PMV. The road is likely to be rough in some spots, and that, unfortunately, is out of our control, but it does nonetheless, add to the adventure. The entire drive is typically 7 hours. Day 4: Today we will drive to Urup Village. Here we will experience the village lifestyle and a trek through their botanical garden. Next, we will visit the village chief before making our way back to the lodge for lunch. After lunch, we will explore Hagen and make our way to the market and then take a nice walk through the city before turning into the hotel for the evening. Day 5: Today we will drive to Goroka. The scenery on the 6-hour drive today includes villages, rivers, waterfalls, and more. About an hour outside of Hagen we will stop to experience Mindma Village and enjoy a Skeleton dance, traditional tribal rituals, and more. Next, we will make our way to Mt Wilhelm for lunch before and continue on until Goroka. Day 6: After breakfast, we will head to a nearby village for Simbu cultural activities including face painting, traditional music, Sing-sing, and more. After the village visit, we will experience the Asaro Mudmen and do a village study, and see the Mudman dance. After lunch, we will trek to another nearby village to experience the Korokuwo Ghost Dance. Then, we will trek back to the highway and will be transferred to the lodge for the evening. Day 7: Today involves a beautiful drive through villages as we make our way towards Madang. Upon arrival in Madang, we will check-in to our hotel for the evening. Day 8: Today we will explore Madang and area. The day involves a boating experience, traditional juice sampling, and the Balek Natural Habitat. Once the morning has come to an end, we will make our way back to the Madang town and will visit popular spots here including, the Kalibobo Light House, market, and the beach. Day 9: This morning you will be transferred from your hotel to the Madang airport for your connection out of PNG, or to Moresby. End of services.