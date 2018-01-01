Welcome to Karkar Island

Karkar Island is one of the most fertile places in the country and home to some of the most productive copra plantations in the world. The volcano erupted violently in 1974 and again in 1979, killing two volcanologists, but it is possible to climb to the crater (1831m, 12 hours return). Bring plenty of sunscreen to combat the heat that bounces off the bare basalt and seek permission from the villagers as the crater has religious significance. The climb is easier from Mum village, but there are better views if you start from Kevasob village. Local guides are available.

