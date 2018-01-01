Welcome to Kavieng

Being the capital of New Ireland, Kavieng is the only town of any size in the province, but we’re hardly talking Shanghai – the tallest construction is the telecommunication tower, and the busiest shops operate very much on Melanesian time. If you proceed from Kokopo, you’ll find it remarkably quiet, with few cars in the streets. The seaside ambience, with its fisheries wharf and bustling market in the shade of huge trees, is a taste of genuine island life.

