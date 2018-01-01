Welcome to Buka

An ambitious town, Buka used to be a tiny place but it has boomed in the last 20 years, during the war and afterwards, and now has many new buildings and residents. Although tourist sights are as scarce as hen’s teeth, it’s worth spending a day or two soaking up the atmosphere and chatting with the locals. Most of the shops and services are on, or just off, the main waterfront strip of Buka.

