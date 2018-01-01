Welcome to Oro Province
Oro Province is sandwiched between the Solomon Sea and the Owen Stanley Range. It’s physically beautiful but few travellers make it here apart from dedicated Kokoda Track hikers.
The province is famous for the world’s largest butterfly, the Queen Alexandra’s birdwing. You might think that you’ve seen some big butterflies in PNG, but these are monsters, with wingspans of nearly 30cm. The first specimen collected by a European was brought down by a shotgun! That butterfly, a little damaged, is still in the British Museum. The Queen Alexandra’s birdwing is now a threatened species.