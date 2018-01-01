Welcome to Makarora
10-Day South Island Adventure from Christchurch
Day 1: Christchurch to Franz Josef Travel over the famous Arthur’s Pass to the historic gold mining town of Greymouth and then down onto the West Coast. You will visit Hokitika, famous for pounamu (jade), en route to Franz Josef, home of the mighty glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 2: Free day in Franz JosefThe day is spent in Franz Josef, a World Heritage area. As well as the glacier, the area is famous for its excellent walking trails. There are many great options, but a guided trip (at passenger's own expense) will enable you to get closer to the glacier.Accommodation: Lodge in the rainforestDay 3: Franz Josef to WanakaDepart early to visit Lake Matheson for a walk at this amazing mirror-like lake, stop at Fox Glacier for pickups, and then travel through the mountainous Haast Pass and Makarora. We pass by the beautiful Lake Hawea and arrive in Wanaka by late afternoon.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Walk Lake Matheson, visit Blue Pools, explore Wanaka.Day 4: Wanaka to Queenstown Take a scenic bike ride around the lake before we depart Wanaka and cruise down to the famous A.J. Hackett bungy site, where you can bungy if you dare! Then, it’s on to the ‘Adventure Capital of the World!’, the vibrant lakeside town of Queenstown.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Scenic bike ride (suitable for all levels)Days 5, 6 & 7: Queenstown With so much to see and do in and around Queenstown, you need three full days to take it all in! You'll also get to experience the exhilarating Shotover Jet Boat ride (Day 5) and take a day trip to the spectacular Doubtful Sound in Fiordland National Park (Day 6). Other optional activities are at your own expense.Accommodation: Central HostelActivities: Shotover Jet, Doubtful Sound day tripDay 8: Queenstown to Mt CookTonight we stay at the base of New Zealand's tallest mountain, Mount Cook. Head out on a hike among awe-inspiring scenery. It's the perfect place for stargazing too!Accommodation: Stunning alpine lodge.Day 9: Mt Cook to ChristchurchWe make our way through the 'Lord of the Rings' landscape past turquoise Lake Tekapo, where we stop for ice-skating, snow tubing or a swim at the hot springs. Continue across the Canterbury Plains to arrive in Christchurch by early evening.Accommodation: Purpose built backpackers near the city centre.Day 10: Free day in ChristchurchYour journey officially comes to an end here, but if you have more time to explore before you depart, we recommend checking out some of the city's highlights, such as the Re:Start Mall, Quake City or Canterbury Museum. We hope you had a blast!
3-Day Landsborough Rafting Tour from Queenstown
Day 1Queenstown Rafting will collect you from your accommodation before traveling to Cavells Rafting Base where you will meet your guides, pack your gear into dry bags and be sized for your rafting clothing. The bus will depart from Cavells and begin a 3-hour drive to Clarke Bluff via Wanaka and Makarora, stopping for photos and lunch along the way. Upon arrival to Clarke Bluff you will board your helicopter for a flight through the Landsborough Valley to the first night's camp. Settle in, unpack and explore the magnificent surrounds or just relax in the peaceful environment and enjoy a delicious three-course meal prepared for you.Day 2Begin with a leisurely cooked breakfast before preparing to leave camp for your first rafting adventure. A full safety briefing with information on river protocol will be given before you depart. Day two involves a 5 hour river trip ranging from action to the sedate, stopping to enjoy a deli-style picnic lunch above Hellfire Rapid before continuing down the river to Harpers Bluff, the second camp stop. There will be time to relax and take in the scenery or go for a walk before dinner. After dinner explore the surrounds and maybe even discover a glow worm or two.Day 3Another hearty breakfast will set you up for the day's activities. Board your raft and head down river to Purple Creek for lunch and if conditions permit take a side hike to explore the waterfalls. After lunch, a leisurely float to the take out point at Clarke Bluff, where you board the bus back to Queenstown, arriving at approximately 7.00 p.m.