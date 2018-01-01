Full-Day Arrowtown and Wanaka Tour from Queenstown

Your full-day tour will begin with a pickup from your centrally located Queenstown hotel. From here, you will be taken to the historic Arrowtown. The town was popular for gold mining in the 1860’s with gold prospectors traveling from both Europe and China to try their luck. Travel deeper into the Gibbston Valley and along the Kawarau Gorge, you'll gaze upon vineyard after vineyard; in a rugged setting that has lent itself to the production of award-winning pinot noirs.Arrive into "new" Cromwell which will make more sense to you as we detour into "Old Cromwell" and reveal the secrets that lay beneath the man-made lake and the Clyde Dam beyond it. You will stroll alongside quaint shops and galleries and view the historical ruins left behind, and we'll treat you to a classic morning tea - a hot drink, cheese roll and a slice.Historically used by Maori as a pathway to greenstone sites and later by goldminers for accommodation close to Cardrona claims, today Wanaka has branded itself as a lifestyle reserve, surrounded by huge mountains and massive glaciers. You will be lead to the Reflection Tree, which grows within the lake. No matter what season it is, this tree will always make for great photos.Then, have one hour of free time to wander Wanaka at your whim, maybe you'll look around the shops, sit and have an icecream by the lake, or go for a walk along the lake path; the choice is yours. This is also a good time to grab some lunch at a nice local café. As you head back towards Queenstown, you will take the Crown Range home. As New Zealand's highest sealed road, the Crown Range is usually covered in snow in winter and boasts some incredible viewing platforms. You will step out and soak these up and grab a photo or three.Before returning to the hotel, there is still one more famous stop to make. Built in 1863 to service gold prospectors, offering them accommodation, and a place to stop and seek refreshment, is Cardrona Hotel. It is one of New Zealand's oldest pubs, and possibly the most well-known. Pop in and explore, and we'll shout you a beer or soft drink to enjoy in the beer garden or by the fire.