The pace in Arrowtown is very different to that of Queenstown, just 20km away. Strolling Buckingham St, with its gold-era facades, is the major activity here, and when you need something more, there are gentle bike rides along the valleys, or an expanding network of walks along the Arrow River and Bush Creek.
Full-Day Arrowtown and Wanaka Tour from Queenstown
Your full-day tour will begin with a pickup from your centrally located Queenstown hotel. From here, you will be taken to the historic Arrowtown. The town was popular for gold mining in the 1860’s with gold prospectors traveling from both Europe and China to try their luck. Travel deeper into the Gibbston Valley and along the Kawarau Gorge, you'll gaze upon vineyard after vineyard; in a rugged setting that has lent itself to the production of award-winning pinot noirs.Arrive into "new" Cromwell which will make more sense to you as we detour into "Old Cromwell" and reveal the secrets that lay beneath the man-made lake and the Clyde Dam beyond it. You will stroll alongside quaint shops and galleries and view the historical ruins left behind, and we'll treat you to a classic morning tea - a hot drink, cheese roll and a slice.Historically used by Maori as a pathway to greenstone sites and later by goldminers for accommodation close to Cardrona claims, today Wanaka has branded itself as a lifestyle reserve, surrounded by huge mountains and massive glaciers. You will be lead to the Reflection Tree, which grows within the lake. No matter what season it is, this tree will always make for great photos.Then, have one hour of free time to wander Wanaka at your whim, maybe you'll look around the shops, sit and have an icecream by the lake, or go for a walk along the lake path; the choice is yours. This is also a good time to grab some lunch at a nice local café. As you head back towards Queenstown, you will take the Crown Range home. As New Zealand's highest sealed road, the Crown Range is usually covered in snow in winter and boasts some incredible viewing platforms. You will step out and soak these up and grab a photo or three.Before returning to the hotel, there is still one more famous stop to make. Built in 1863 to service gold prospectors, offering them accommodation, and a place to stop and seek refreshment, is Cardrona Hotel. It is one of New Zealand's oldest pubs, and possibly the most well-known. Pop in and explore, and we'll shout you a beer or soft drink to enjoy in the beer garden or by the fire.
Arrowtown Historical Tour with Lake Hayes from Queenstown
Leave Queenstown and take a scenic drive past the famous Shotover River. Back in the 1860's it was the richest gold bearing river in the world but now is known for the world famous Shotover Jet. Journey past Coronet Peak Ski field, stunning Dalefield farms and the world class resort of Millbrook. In Arrowtown your tour will include an informative drive past the Chinese Village, the old Goal and the lookout whilst pointing out the best photo locations not to be missed. Once in the Main Street of Arrowtown you will have approximately one hour free time to explore as everything is within walking distance. Enjoy a 10% discount on entrance fees to Lakes District Museum and Art Gallery.Stop at the stunning Lake Hayes for scenic photos of the surrounding mountains. At the end of your tour you will head back to Queenstown ready to share your photos with friends around the world.
Half-Day Historical Arrowtown and Wanaka Tour from Queenstown
Your half-day tour will begin with a pickup from your centrally located Queenstown hotel. From here, you will be taken to the historic Arrowtown. The town was popular for gold mining in the 1860’s with gold prospectors traveling from both Europe and China to try their luck. You'll walk among the tiny restored cottages of their settlement and wander down the main street of this exquisite little town with its charming historic buildings that will make you feel like you walked on to a movie setHistorically used by Maori as a pathway to greenstone sites and later by goldminers for accommodation close to Cardrona claims, today Wanaka has branded itself as a lifestyle reserve, surrounded by huge mountains and massive glaciers. You will be lead to the Reflection Tree, which grows within the lake. No matter what season it is, this tree will always make for great photos. Then, have one hour of free time to wander Wanaka at your whim, maybe you'll look around the shops, sit and have an icecream by the lake, or go for a walk along the lake path; the choice is yours. This is also a good time to grab some lunch at a nice local café. As you head back towards Queenstown, you will take the Crown Range home. As New Zealand's highest sealed road, the Crown Range is usually covered in snow in winter and boasts some incredible viewing platforms. You will step out and soak these up and grab a photo or three.Before returning to the hotel, there is still one more famous stop to make. Built in 1863 to service gold prospectors, offering them accommodation, and a place to stop and seek refreshment, is Cardrona Hotel. It is one of New Zealand's oldest pubs, and possibly the most well-known. Pop in and explore, and we'll shout you a beer or soft drink to enjoy in the beer garden or by the fire.
Gibbston Valley Wineries Self-Guided Bike Tour from Queenstown
This full day self-guided Bike The Wineries Tour begins with a pickup from our central Queenstown meeting point and a scenic and informative transfer to the quaint historic gold-mining village of Arrowtown. After bike fitting, a trail and winery briefing and a few local tips from our knowledgeable driver/guide, you free to enjoy brunch or a coffee at one of the many great cafes or just jump straight into your self-guided ride along the beautiful Arrow River Trail till it meets the Kawarau River, ride the original Miners Trail that crosses the Kawarau Suspension Bridge, the home of the world famous bungy jump and the beginning of the Gibbston Valley of vines. From Bungy you continue on to bike at your leisure the Gibbston River Trail using our informative trail map to visit as many of the 6-plus wineries, cheesery and micro brewery linked throughout this easy riding trail. Enjoy a relaxed lunch stop en-route or picnic at one of the many wineries along the way. At the end of your day exploring the wineries, we'll pick you up from Gibbston Tavern, or another prearranged winery - just call us if you choose to bike further down the valley and we'll collect you for your relaxing vehicle transfer back to Queenstown. It couldn't be easier - and we'll even pick up any wine purchases you make throughout the day! Distances biked vary from 9.5 miles to 13.75 miles (15kms to 22kms). All trails are purpose built, easy to moderate grade and off-road, with only direct road crossing between wineries.
Central Otago Full-Day Wine Tour from Queenstown
Following pickup at your Queenstown hotel, hop into your air-conditioned minivan and head out into the vineyards of the Central Otago wine region to begin your tour. With grape varietals including chardonnay, pinot noir, and sauvignon blanc flourishing throughout the fertile valleys, Central Otago is widely considered the heart of New Zealand’s winemaking industry. During your 5-hour tour, visit up to five award-winning wineries throughout the Bannochburn, Cromwell, Gibbston Valley, and Wanaka wine regions with a guide. Along the way, visit New Zealand’s biggest wine cave and enjoy tastings of the various wines in production. As you travel between the wineries, sample cheeses from across the country and learn how to pair them with the wine. Perhaps stop for lunch at a top vineyard (own expense) and enjoy optional visits to local attractions such as the Cardrona Hotel and historic Arrowtown.After five hours among the vineyards of Central Otago, return in comfort to your Queenstown hotel to bring your tour to an end.
Wakatipu Lord of the Rings Off-Road 4X4 Adventure from Queenstown
Wakatipu Lord of the Rings Off-Road 4X4 Adventure from Queenstown Accessing Queenstown’s hidden scenic gems means leaving the highway and taking to the back roads to unveil a world you’d never know existed. Never was an area more tailor-made to make Tolkien’s fantasy vision a reality on the big screen. This Lord of the Rings tour will take you through numerous chapters from the trilogies and multiple other movie‘s cinematic homes, utilising off road vehicles to their limits to reach the director’s perfect spots. This tour is a favourite with visitors because over 4 hours you get to sample the varied beauty of areas like Skippers Canyon, Arrowtown and the Gibbston Valley. Our knowledgeable local guides have plenty of information on the movies as well as the area’s history. Even those who missed the movies will be spellbound by the scenery of the Wakatipu basin. Tour Highlights include: Lord of the Rings tour locations (White Mountains; Minas Tirith; Pillars of the Kings; GladdenFields; Ford of Bruinen; Warg attack; Exodus of Edoras) Willow, Vertical Limits and The WaterHorse locations Remarkables Mountains viewpoint Arrowtown village; Multiple river crossings on the Arrow River And a short journey down Skippers Canyon. Gold panning option available upon request