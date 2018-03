Welcome to Western Terai

The Mahendra Hwy runs west from Butwal to meet the Indian border at Bhimdatta (Mahendranagar). The centrepiece of this area is the spectacular Bardia National Park, which is attracting increasing numbers of visitors. Above lies the far west, Nepal's last frontier, including Jumla and Khaptad National Park. Access is typically via the Nepalganj airport. Adventurers will be rewarded by natural beauty and solitude.