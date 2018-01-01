Welcome to Tansen (Palpa)

Perched high above the Kali Gandaki River, Tansen is an untouristed town whose reward is precisely that. There is a sense of discovery here as you unearth the evidence of a rich history, all the while experiencing daily life in this mountain village. Here you'll notice some intricately carved Newari windows; there you'll hear the clacking of looms. While it doesn't have the pretty face of Bandipur, these deeper charms emerge over time. If you're lucky, one will be the mist that often carpets the Madi Valley in the morning, locally known as the 'White Lake'. Just be sure to bring your walking shoes: the steep streets will provide all the exercise you need.