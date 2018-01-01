The border crossing at Sunauli is the most touristed route between Nepal and India, seeing scores of people on the way south to Varanasi or Delhi, or northwards to Lumbini, Pokhara and Kathmandu. Most people refer to both sides of the border as Sunauli, though officially the Nepali border town is called Belahiya.

Typical of many border towns, it is dusty and chaotic. Most people just get their passports stamped and continue on their way. If you do need to spend a night here there are hotels along the unattractive strip, but it makes more sense to stay in the more relaxed town of Siddharthanagar, also known as Bhairawa, 4km north.

Buses run directly from the border to most major towns in Nepal, so unless you plan to stay overnight or are heading to Lumbini, there’s no real need to go into Siddharthanagar (Bhairawa), which has no sights of interest.

