Welcome to Nepalganj

Home to Nepal’s largest Muslim community, Nepalganj is a gritty border town with a hectic Indian (in particular, Uttar Pradesh) flavour. You’ll hear more Hindi spoken than Nepali. The city is also an important air transport hub, serving Bardia National Park as well as many remote mountain airstrips in northwestern Nepal. With its oppressive heat and dust, many see it as a necessary evil on the way to somewhere else. And they are quite right. As you enter the city along the main road, it presents itself as a long tunnel of haphazard construction viewed through a white haze, with vehicles swerving in all directions. It doesn't improve upon close inspection.