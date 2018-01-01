Welcome to Bhimdatta (Mahendranagar)

Bhimdatta – formerly Mahendranagar, and still widely known by that name – is the most westerly border crossing into India and offers an interesting back route to Delhi and the hill towns of Uttaranchal. While it’s not somewhere you’ll want to spend any length of time (ie only until your bus is ready to depart), it’s somewhat less chaotic than other India–Nepal border crossings. If you have time here, the town provides a useful base to visit Sukla Phanta National Park, although staying there would be vastly preferable.

