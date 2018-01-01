Welcome to Kakarbhitta

Kakarbhitta (Kakarvitta) is the easternmost crossing between India and Nepal, and just a few hours' drive from Siliguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal and Gangtok in Sikkim. Nevertheless, this is not just another dusty Terai border town. Perhaps it is due to the tea and rice fields that surround it, or its peaceful riverfront location, but it feels more contained, and more intimate. It's definitely cleaner. So regardless of its bustling centre, you don't feel as stressed, and won't mind hanging around for awhile, if you want to get to know the place. With hardly any tourism, you will be steeped in authentic tea country.