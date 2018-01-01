4-Night Annapurna Region Trek from Kathmandu

Day 01: Kathmandu - Pokhara - Nayapul - trek to Ghandruk (B)After breakfast you will fly from Kathmandu to Pokhara and then drive to Nayapul and commence trek to Ghandruk/1950 m. (five/six hours of walking) through valley. You will get a view of the Gurung communities, slate-roofed houses,and Annapurna South, Himchuli, Fishtail mountain and Ganga Purna Himal. Overnight you will stay at a lodge in Ghandruk.Day 02: Ghandruk - trek to Ghorepani (B, L)Breakfast at lodge, then trek to Ghorepani/2850 m. (06-07 hours walking), through a wonderful Rhododendron, oak, magnolia and orchid forest. The trail descends for about 30 minutes and then ascends steeply for about an hour. You will then reach Deurali, where you will have lunch with breathtaking views of the mountains. From Deurali the trail descends to Ghorepani where you stay over night. Day 03: Ghorepani - trek to Hile (B, L)Early morning you will do a 45-minute hike to Poon Hill 3210 m. from where you will have excellent sun-rise views of Annapurna massif, including Dhaulagri 8167 m., Mt Lamjung, Tukuche Peak, Nilgri Himal, Thapa Peak, Tent Peak. Then you will trek back to Ghorepani where you will have breakfast. Then you will commence trek through rhododendron forest to Hile - small village situated at 1495 m. First you will descend to Banthati, and you will have lunch at Uleri. After lunch, you will descend steeply to Trikhedunga and then gradually walk to Hile. Overnight you will stay at lodge in Hile.Day 04: Hile - trek to Naypul - Pokhara (B)You will have breakfast at Hile, then trek to Nayapul and finally drive to Pokhara, via Naudada and check into hotel. The rest of the day will be at your leisure.Day 05: Pokhara - Kathmandu (B)After breakfast you will drive to Kathmandu, where you will stay over night.