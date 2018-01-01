Welcome to Dharan

The sprawling town of Dharan has three distinct characters. The far western perimeter feels like an affluent suburb, with quiet streets lined with well-maintained bungalows, neatly paved pavements, rubbish bins and a golf club. Until 1990 Dharan was the Gurkha recruiting area, and the relative wealth here is largely due to money repatriated by these world-famous Nepali–British soldiers. In contrast, the eastern side of town has steep streets and a relaxed village feel with banana plants, bamboo-forested hills and rustic shacks. Dividing the two areas is the lively Dharan Bazaar, which has a more typical Terai flavour, with its flat and dusty market.