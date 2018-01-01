Delhi to Kathmandu on a Shoestring

India and Nepal are less places to see than places to do, and this fast-paced 15-day tour ensures you live every moment to the fullest. With other youthful travellers, you'll sail the Ganges, have the opportunity to take a jeep safari in Chitwan National Park, and breathe deeply in the Himalayas of Nepal. It's a mix of classics like the Taj Majal and backpacker faves like Pushkar wrapped up in a riot of colour. And we do the planning but leave the choice of excursions up to you. Don't explore South Asia – live it.