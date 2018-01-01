Welcome to Butwal

Crowded, dry and dusty, Butwal has all the hallmarks of a typical Terai city, its bustling streets dominated by bell-ringing rickshaws. Sitting on an ancient trade route from the Indian plains towards the Himalaya, it remains an important trade and transport hub at the crossroads of the north–south Siddhartha Hwy and east–west Mahendra Hwy. Nevertheless, Butwal is a dry well when it comes to tourism, so most pass right through.

Read More