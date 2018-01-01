Welcome to Biratnagar

Competing with Nepalganj and Janakpur for the Terai's ultimate sprawling dusty mess, Biratnagar looks like ground zero after a second strike. Worsening the unregulated growth and lack of basic services was the mass influx of people after 2015 due to the city's reputation as a safe haven from earthquakes. In any case, this is a pure transit point: there is nothing of interest to the traveller apart from the bus station and the airport.