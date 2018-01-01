Welcome to Playas de Rosarito
Playas de Rosarito activities
Marine Life Boat Tour to The Coronado Islands
Meet at the departure point prior to the departure time and you will be driven to the Puerto Salina Marina, located only a short drive south of Rosarito. There your boat and Captain will be waiting to take you on the boat tour of your life. The trip to the Islands will take approximately 1.5 hours. You will see many things along the way including whales, dolphins and the panoramic view of the Baja Coast line. The Captain will take you to the South Island, Middle Island and the North Island while you will view the animal life and the natural beauty of the uninhabited islands. During the Island viewing you will receive snacks and beverages.Along this route back to the marina, don't forget to look for the more whales and dolphins. Let your new friends know when you spot the spectacular events around us as on the return. When you arrive at the marina, your transportation will be waiting for you to take you back to the original departure point.
Scuba Diving Tour in Coronado Islands
Meet at the dive shop in Rosarito at least 45 minutes early so you'll have enough time to select your equipment and sizes before the prompt tour departure time; it's important to stay on schedule so you'll return from your diving tour on time.You'll then be transported to Puerto Salina, where you can change your clothes before hopping aboard the dive boat. Once everyone is on board, head out to the Coronado Islands, looking for marine life such as dolphins and whales during the ride. When you arrive at the islands, get ready for the first dive, which lasts about 45 minutes. Then rest on the boat and enjoy your sandwiches and refreshments while chatting with your fellow divers. After this 1-hour break, return to the water for your second dive, also 45 minutes. When everyone is back on the boat, your captain starts the trip back to the marina, where you can shower and change your clothes before returning to the dive center, where your tour ends.
Scuba Diving in Giant Kelp Forest
The tour begins promptly at 8am. You will need to arrive at the departure point at least 45 minutes beforehand to give you enough time to select your equipment and sizes. Time is important for the tour to remain on schedule so that you can take full advantage of your diving experience. From the departure point, you will be transported to the beautiful Puerto Salina where you can change your clothes while the boat is waiting for you in the marina, waiting to depart. As soon as everyone is in the boat, the tour starts the journey toward the giant kelp forest. On the way there you may see dolphins, grey or blue whales. There will be no scheduled stops other than the dive site. Upon arrival at the dive site, you gear up for your first dive, which you will enjoy for approximately 45 minutes. Then you can take a 1 hour break on the boat and enjoy some sandwiches and refreshments. Then you will be ready to return to the water for the second dive for an additional 45 minutes of pleasure. When all return to the boat and are ready, the Captain will begin the trip back to the marina. There you can shower and change cloths and be ready to return to the dive center that you departed from in the morning. This will conclude the tour on our part but Rosarito Ocean Sports will be available for any and all comments and or questions that you may have about our dive tours.
Scuba Diving in Coves of Camp Kennedy
Meet at the dive shop in Rosarito at least 45 minutes early so you'll have enough time to select your equipment and sizes before the prompt tour departure time; it's important to stay on schedule so you'll return from your diving tour on time.Once you are ready to go, you'll be driven by air-conditioned vehicle to Camp Kennedy, where you can change your clothes before heading to the dive spot. Gear up for your first dive of about 45 minutes, and enjoy the chance to see local marine life in this underwater world. Then take a break on the beach to enjoy some sandwiches and refreshments while chatting with your fellow divers. After this 1-hour rest, return to the water for your second dive, also 45 minutes.Your dive instructor will let you know when it is time to return to the vehicle and head back to the dive center in Rosarito, where you can shower and change your clothes.
Camel Ride Tour in Rosarito
Plan to arrive about 15 minutes early at the designated meeting point in Rosarito. From here, you and your group will depart in a transfer vehicle to find your guide and animals waiting for you at the starting point of your 2-hour camel tour.Climb into your seat and simply lean back when the camel rises; riding these pack animals through desert landscapes is an experience often compared to riding a ship in the sea. The camels will each walk alongside guides on horseback leading the way. The camels are herd animals that enjoy being together and live with the horses so they know each other well. Although camels can cross the desert for 30 days without food or water, your tour will stop at times for water and conversation before continuing on a route of about 3 miles. You are provided with carrots to feed the camels, if you wish. At booking, select from two tour options: Get an ocean view as you travel alongside the mountains east of Puerto Salina, or start out from Canyon de Rosarito and view the vast canyon largely unchanged from its original beauty. Your tour concludes with the return to the starting point.
Puerto Nuevo Lobster and other delicacies
Thanks to its excellent location between Rosarito and Tijuana, Puerto Nuevo became world famous for its lobster fishing and is a style to prepare it with the same name. Since the begin of the 50´s decade, the small town is known as "The world capital of the Lobster."From those years the town grew, being the main activity the seafood and restaurants, which offers the Puerto Nuevo style lobster to tourists from all over the world, as well as other dishes mainly fish and seafood. You can accompany your dish with a glass of some of the excellent wines of the region in its many varieties. Go through the town and discover what its people and traditions have for you.