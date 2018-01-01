Scuba Diving in Giant Kelp Forest

The tour begins promptly at 8am. You will need to arrive at the departure point at least 45 minutes beforehand to give you enough time to select your equipment and sizes. Time is important for the tour to remain on schedule so that you can take full advantage of your diving experience. From the departure point, you will be transported to the beautiful Puerto Salina where you can change your clothes while the boat is waiting for you in the marina, waiting to depart. As soon as everyone is in the boat, the tour starts the journey toward the giant kelp forest. On the way there you may see dolphins, grey or blue whales. There will be no scheduled stops other than the dive site. Upon arrival at the dive site, you gear up for your first dive, which you will enjoy for approximately 45 minutes. Then you can take a 1 hour break on the boat and enjoy some sandwiches and refreshments. Then you will be ready to return to the water for the second dive for an additional 45 minutes of pleasure. When all return to the boat and are ready, the Captain will begin the trip back to the marina. There you can shower and change cloths and be ready to return to the dive center that you departed from in the morning. This will conclude the tour on our part but Rosarito Ocean Sports will be available for any and all comments and or questions that you may have about our dive tours.