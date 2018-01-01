Welcome to Quthing
Home to some distinguished sets of dinosaur footprints and close to Lesotho's most innovative and ambitious permaculture project, Quthing is the southernmost major town in Lesotho, and is also known as Moyeni (Place of the Wind).
It was established in 1877, abandoned during the Gun War of 1880 and then rebuilt at the present site. Activity centres on the new part of town, Lower Quthing, with its bustling main road.
