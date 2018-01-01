Welcome to Mokhotlong

A remote outpost with a Wild West feel, eastern Lesotho's main town lies below superb high-altitude scenery. There’s not much to do other than watch life go by, with locals sporting Basotho blankets passing by on their horses. However, the Senqu (Orange) River – Lesotho’s main waterway – has its source near Mokhotlong and the town makes a good base for walks.