Welcome to Atami
The onsen and seaside resort of Atami (熱海) is both the gateway to Izu, and its largest town. Despite its dramatic hillside location, rampant development has robbed it of much of its charm. However, the seafront is pleasant enough for a stroll while you wait for a boat to the Izu Islands, and the newly renovated MOA Museum of Art is well worth a look.
Top experiences in Atami
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.