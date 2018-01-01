Welcome to Yonezawa

Best known across the country for the tender Yonezawa-gyū (beef), Yonezawa (米沢) is an attractive, secluded medieval town with some fine feudal-era streetscapes. It's also home to the ruined 17th-century castle of the Uesugi clan. The foundations of the castle now form the boundaries of Matsugasaki-kōen (松ヶ崎公園), a pretty park framed by a placid moat filled with lotus flowers.