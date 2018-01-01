Welcome to Yamagata
3-Night Self-Guided Ski Package at Zao Astrea Resort Hotel in Yamagata
Start your relaxing ski vacation by traveling to Zao Onsen located in Yamagata Prefecture and getting picked up at Zao Bus Terminal/Zao Onsen Terminal heading to the Zao Astrea Resort. The popular Zao Astrea Resort offers easy access to the rope-way and direct access to the ski slopes. This resort also boasts natural onsen (hot spring) as well as spectacular view from the highest elevation of Zao. Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic view while soaking in the warm hot spring outdoors. In addition, you will experience the wonderful "omotenashi", a unique Japanese word meaning hospitality, from the resort staff and delicious breakfast and dinner using fresh local ingredients that are included in the package.Enjoy ski or snowboard from long downhill courses extending for 10km at their longest, to the "Wall of Yokokura," with its maximum incline of 38 degrees, the winter attractions of Zao are concentrated in these epic and diverse ski slopes. Everyone from beginners to experts can have their fill of winter sports. Have you seen the "Snow Monster (Juhyo in Japanese)" in Yamagata? The frost covered trees called "juhyo" are labeled as the "Snow Monsters". Zao is known throughout the world with large and beautiful juyho and the annual "Zao Juhyo Festival" is a must-see event.
Overnight Stay at Takinoyu Ryokan in an Annex Special Room with Onsen and Meals
The ryokan's 89 rooms are divided into four buildings -- "Tokunohana (Splendor of Seasons)," "Shikitei (Four Seasons Pavilion)," "Bekkan (Annex) Guest Rooms," and "Honkan (Main) Guest Rooms" -- for a combined 16 different room layouts. The Tokunohana rooms are in Japanese-Western style. Almost all rooms in Tokunohana feature an open-air rotenburo onsen (outdoor hot springs) with a traditional Japanese tatami room and a Western-style bedroom. The "Beni no yu" (Red Bath) for ladies and the "Ran no yu" (Blue Bath) for men are large public bath areas for the relaxation of guests. The baths' spring water is of such high quality, it is known as "Bijin no yu (Beauty's Bath)" (hot spring water that makes the skin soft and smooth). Enjoy a complimentary glass of beer (or soft drink) after a soak in the hot spring.One reason for Takinoyu's popularity is the food it serves. Dinner consists of Yamagata's local dish (Imoni) and its all-you-can-eat supply of free organic vegetables grown right at the ryokan. The main dish for dinner is locally-raised Yonezawa beef, a popular breed of Japanese wagyu beef. At the "Kurazen" restaurant, guests can enjoy a relaxing meal with a significant other with views overlooking an exquisite traditional Japanese garden. Breakfast is served in buffet style.Another reason for Takinoyu's popularity is its variety of complimentary benefits. There is a space where guests can make "onsen tamago"(hot spring eggs), where eggs are slow-boiled by the hot spring water. This booking includes a one-night stay in Annex Special room with an open-air onsen with breakfast and dinner.
Overnight Stay at Takinoyu Ryokan in an Annex Special Tatami Room with Onsen and Meals
This booking includes a one-night stay in Annex room with a tatami room and twin beds with breakfast and dinner.
Overnight Stay at Takinoyu Ryokan in a Main Standard Tatami room with Onsen and Meals
This booking includes a one-night stay in the main tower with a tatami anteroom with breakfast and dinner included.