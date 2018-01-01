Welcome to Naruko Onsen

A lovely day trip or overnighter from Sendai, Naruko Onsen (鳴子温泉) is a spread-out rural town known for the magnificent Naruko Gorge. Most visitors take a leisurely hike through the 100m-deep gorge followed by a soak in one or more of the region's nine distinct springs, whose waters have different compositions of minerals and thus different healing qualities. Be sure to take a soak in Taki-no-yu, a fabulously atmospheric wooden bathhouse that's hardly changed in 150 years, known for its therapeutic relief of high blood pressure and hardened arteries.

