Welcome to Miyagi Prefecture

When you reach Miyagi-ken (宮城県) heading northbound, you have largely escaped the big-city life. Sendai, the smart capital, is the most happening city in Tōhoku, especially in summer, but it’s nonetheless pretty laid-back and hassle-free. The archipelago around Matsushima has some superb ocean-facing ryokan, which make a great base for exploring the rejuvenated post-tsunami coastline, while Akiu and Naruko onsen are justifiably popular for weekends in the mountains.