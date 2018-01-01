Welcome to Matsushima
2-Day Matsushima Historical Tour with Homestay and Fishing
Day 1 [D]:10:00am - Meet your guide at Hon-Shiogama Station in Shiogama-city.10:10am - Visit a local green tea shop to learn about local green tea culture and experience green tea tasting.11am - Go to a famous sake brewery. Learn about the sake manufacturing process and enjoy sake tasting. (If you are traveling on Sunday, the sake brewery is closed and you will be taken on a short sightseeing boat ride in Matsushima Bay instead.)12:30pm - Lunch1:30pm - Tea ceremony and walking tour in Matsushima Tea ceremony will be held at this property, which is not open to the public. Enjoy VIP access to a private tea room with beautiful traditional Japanese wall paintings. Later, a walking tourtakes you to some of the most popular attractions in Matsushima, including the Zuiganji Temple (National Treasure and Important Cultural Property), Godaido Temple (Important Cultural Property), Entsuin Temple and, if time allows, the Pine Tree of Saigyo Modish.4:30pm - Transfer to the accommodation.5:30pm - Check in to the accommodation and relax. In the evening, enjoy a local style dinner with your host family. Learn the fascinating history as well as local lifestyle of Matsushima.Day 2 [B, L]:8am - Enjoy breakfast9am - Local fishery experience with English translation support. Be a local Japanese fisherman for three hours and learn some secret tips from your guide.12:30pm - Seafood BBQ lunch. Learn more about local fisherman's daily lives while enjoying the freshest seafood BBQ. After lunch, you will be transferred back to Nobiru Station for your onward journey.
Oku-Matsushima 2-Day Fishing Experience from Tokyo
2-Day Oku-Matsushima Tour with Biking, Fishing, and Homestay
Experience Matsushima and Shiogama Cultural Tour including VIP Access to Private Tea House Room
10:00am - Meet your guide at Hon-Shiogama Station in MatsushimaWalk to a famous local green tea store for a unique "green tea tasting" experience. You will have a chance to taste a few kinds of high-grade green tea that is served at luxurious hotels and ryokan. Also try some unique sake-based green tea cocktail. 11:00am - Visit a local sake brewery The sake brewery is famous nationwide in Japan. Learn more about the brewery's history as well as the manufacturing process of sake. While learning the variety of sake, enjoy some sake tasting experience. If you are traveling on Sunday, the sake brewery is closed and you will be taken on a short sightseeing boat ride in Matsushima Bay instead.12:30pm - LunchStop by a local area for lunch (at your own expense); food selections includes sushi, yakiniku (Japanese style BBQ), local izakaya food, seafood, oysters, shojin cuisine (vegetarian).1:30pm - Tea ceremony and walking tour in Matsushima Enjoy a tea ceremony experience at the Kanrantei Tea House or Senshin-an.After tea ceremony you will go on a walking tour of Matsushima. Visit the symbol of Matsushima - Zuiganji Temple, registered as Japan National Treasure and Important Cultural Property. After Matsushima became a base of the historical warrior Masamune Date, he and his family built a number of impressive facilities including Zuiganji Temple. This area was beloved by Masamune Date because of its excellent location as a port city surrounded by hundreds of islands and sunken rocks that prevent the invasion of enemies. Thanks to those islands, Matsushima suffered relatively smaller damage from the tsunami occurred in March, 2011.You will also visit the Godaido Temple (Japan Important Cultural Property) and Entsuin Temple. If time allows, stop by the famous pine tree "Saigyo Modish". Walk with your knowledgeable local guide and take this great opportunity to learn more about the history and local lifestyle of Matsushima. Some places you will visit include4:30pm - Tour ends at Matsuhima-Kaigan station
Full-Day Historical Cycling Tour in Matsushima
Matsushima has had a long history as a sightseeing spot due to its beautiful landscape. However, this is not the only reason that this area was well-known. This area is also known as a historically important location for being a base of the shogunate during the Sengoku (Warring States) period and is deeply associated with Masamune Date, the samurai ruler of the Sendai region who was known as ”Dokuganryu” (one-eyed hero), as he could only see with one eye.After Matsushima became a base for the Date family, they built a number of impressive facilities such as Zuiganji Temple, registered as a National Treasure and a symbol of Matsushima. These are only a small portions of the fascinating story of Matsushima.10am - Meet your guide at the Matsushima-Kaigan station10:15am to 11:15am - Enjoy a tea ceremony at the Kanrantei Teahouse or Senshin-an.11:30am to 3pm - Cycling tour with a lunch breakYou will visit local, historical sites on a bicycle. This is a great opportunity to learn about the history and culture of Matsushima through seeing the local lifestyle. Visit some of the most popular attractions including the Zuiganji Temple (a National Treasure and Important Cultural Property), Godaido Temple (Important Cultural Property), the Entsuin Temple, and, if time allows, the Pine Tree of "Saigyo Modoshi". 3pm-3:50pm - Ride a sightseeing boatThis is a short cruise of Matsushima Bay in order to enjoy the beautiful landscape from the boat! 4pm - The tour ends at Matsuhima-Kaigan station.
Matsushima and Shiogama Cultural Tour Including One-Way Train Ticket from Tokyo
