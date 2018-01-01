Welcome to Kakunodate
Descendants of the Satake clan in Kakunodate (角館) can look back proudly at the architectural and aesthetic vision of their forebears. The buke yashiki (samurai district) is arguably the finest in the country; most of its buildings are still in perfect working order and are open to visitors. Horticulturalists, too, will delight in the manicured gardens and cherry trees that welcome trainloads of domestic tourists as they approach this living relic of feudal Japan.
The town was established in 1620 by Ashina Yoshikatsu, the lord of the Satake clan, and is well protected by mountains on three sides.
