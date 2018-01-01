Welcome to Fukushima Prefecture

Fukushima-ken (福島県), Japan’s third-largest prefecture, runs from the Pacific Ocean in the east through to vast mountainous terrain in the west. In the centre awaits the lush, peaceful Bandai Plateau where the medieval capital of Aizu-Wakamatsu makes an ideal base for hikers and campers to explore the many traditional villages hidden along rickety train lines. In winter, skiers seek out remote runs, and onsen fill up on weekends.

