Welcome to Bandai Plateau

The Bandai Plateau (磐梯高原) is part of the Bandai-Asahi National Park (磐梯朝日国立公園) and its spectacular scenery and vast potential for independent exploration attract hikers, climbers, fishing enthusiasts, skiers and snowboarders. In the centre is Bandai-san (1819m), a once-dormant volcano that erupted suddenly in 1888, spewing forth a tremendous amount of debris that’s said to have lowered the mountain’s height by 600m. The eruption destroyed dozens of villages and completely rearranged the landscape, resulting in the vast, lake-dotted plateau now known as Bandai-kōgen.