Welcome to Aizu-Wakamatsu

Aizu-Wakamatsu (会津若松) is a former feudal capital with a number of interesting historical attractions and a bucolic location on the Bandai Plateau. A leisurely cycle around its wide, quiet streets – Nanoka-machi-dōri has a number of old-fashioned shops selling local crafts – is a pleasant way to spend time between forays along rickety train lines to traditional villages in the surrounding foothills. If your spirits run low, there are a number of famous sake breweries around town that do tours and tastings.