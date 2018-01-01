Welcome to Narni

Like Greenwich or the North Pole, Narni is a place best known for where it is, almost slap-bang at the geographical centre of Italy. You can walk to a stone marking the exact spot just outside the town. But Narni has a lot more going for it than merely being the answer to a trivia question. It boasts one of the finest medieval town centres in Umbria, with a collection of churches, piazzas, palazzi and fortresses that are quite magical – and fittingly so, given that CS Lewis used the Roman name for the town (plucked at random from an ancient atlas) for his own fictional magical kingdom of Narnia.